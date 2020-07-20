Nengi has emerged the new Head of House (HoH) for the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.
In a keenly contested challenge amongst the 20 housemates, she emerged victorious. Nengi has appointed Wathoni has her deputy.
Nengi and her deputy, Wathoni are the first housemates to enjoy the all-new executive suite specially made for the head of house. The room has an exclusive bedroom, a separate bathroom, a hall and a lounge.
The win also grants them immunity from the first eviction nomination.
Nengi and Wathoni will be the residents of the room for the rest of the week.
