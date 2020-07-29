





The season five of the BBNaija show is already turning out to be exciting within two weeks of commencement.Lilo and Eric have become lovers since the start of the show, some people have even tagged the pair a couple.Things took another turn yesterday when Biggie asked her how she will be handling her problem, she said she will stop sharing a bed with Eric.During the Diary session, Lilo broke down in tears saying, that her relationship with Eric was moving too fast than she expected.She further revealed that she was becoming perturbed around Eric, but how shared how cool she is with the other housemates.