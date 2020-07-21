 #BBNaija2020: I sold ‘Boli’ in Abuja, Lucy shares her story with tears | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Lucy has disclosed that she sold ‘Boli’ [roasted plantain] in Abuja during her NYSC days.

Lucy disclosed this during a get to know me session with the housemates.

She further revealed that she is an orphan.

“My dad died when I was four and my mum at 13. My uncle raised me as his own.

“I spent four years before I got into university but dropped out. I went back to the university and graduated with Second Class Upper.

“I did my NYSC in Abuja and decided to go into the boli business; the type you sell on the street because I could not see that in Abuja like I did in Cross River. My friend helped me out.

“I worked as a medical secretary before I got into the show,” Lucy said.

The BBNaija housemate added that if she wins the grand prize, she would love to relocate to Canada.



