Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Lucy has disclosed that she sold ‘Boli’ [roasted plantain] in Abuja during her NYSC days.
Lucy disclosed this during a get to know me session with the housemates.
She further revealed that she is an orphan.
“I spent four years before I got into university but dropped out. I went back to the university and graduated with Second Class Upper.
“I did my NYSC in Abuja and decided to go into the boli business; the type you sell on the street because I could not see that in Abuja like I did in Cross River. My friend helped me out.
“I worked as a medical secretary before I got into the show,” Lucy said.
The BBNaija housemate added that if she wins the grand prize, she would love to relocate to Canada.
