





On Wednesday, the housemates were divided into four groups of five people each and mandated to produce their own nose masks as well as hand sanitisers.The development which comes ahead of the show’s get-to-know-me task on Thursday was an apparent response to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has affected every facet of life.In a blog post, the organisers said the task was to test the creativity of the housemates.“While the housemates were working hard to ace their get-to-know-me Task of the week, Big Brother decided to put their Lockdown-acquired skills to test. In addition to their creativity in making their own hand sanitizers and nose masks, the Housemates were provided with necessary materials for this task,” the post read.“For this Challenge, they were required to split themselves into 4 groups, 5 on each team.”In compliance with the government’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, members of each team were asked to sanitize their hands before and after the exercise.“An important rule: in this task, Biggie emphasized on the need to sanitize before the Task and after they are done,” it added.