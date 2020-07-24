





Biggie’s diary sessions often gives the housemates an opportunity to pour out their minds.Everyone has been hinting about a possible relationship between Lilo and Eric as the two housemates are often seen spending romantic moments together.Interestingly, Vee also revealed to Big Brother during Wednesday diary session that Neo may be her love interest. Neo on the flipside, seems to have his interest somewhere.Day four also came packed with some thrilling moments as housemates decided to show off their singing talents.They tried out a version of the popular Micheal Jackson tune ‘We are the world’.The highlights of the housemates and their morning performances was Laycon sampling two of his songs to the excitement of the housemates and Ozo’s version of Tory Lanez’s ‘The Take’.