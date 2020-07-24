Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dora has revealed that former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye is her celebrity crush.
Kiddwaya made this known during Thursday night arena games which had housemates answer questions about each other.
In his question tag, Kiddwaya was asked to name the housemate whose celebrity crush is Dino Melaye.
He pointed out Dora and the answer was correct as she wrote down Dino Melaye in her form earlier filled in the house.
Biggie had earlier in the day distributed forms to the housemates to fill out personal traits, nicknames etc
