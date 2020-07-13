





Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will once again host the BBNaija show this year.According to organisers, MultiChoice Nigeria, the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with N85 million worth of prizes!Yes, way bigger than the previous editions.The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30m cash prize; a top SUV; a trip to Dubai for two; a trip to Dublin; a two bedroom apartment; three smartphones; and a year’s supply of selected food stuff, snacks and drinks.There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a Champion League final game live.