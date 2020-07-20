



BBNaija season 5 is here and this time around it promises to be fun-filled with housemates who all appear fired up to make the next 10 weeks interesting.





20 housemates will be slugging it out for the grand prize of N85M worth of gifts in the next 70 days. These housemates have from different backgrounds and it will interesting to see how they interact and stay together in one house for the next 10 weeks.





Here are the 20 housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.





Ozo is a first-class Economics graduate who says he is a bit laid back. He plans to bring a lot of mischief to the house.

Vee: 23-year old British born Nigerian says she will be going into the house to make people laugh, have fun, and just be the life of Biggie's house. She says she is very competitive which means she's in the game to win. The singer says she has not been in a relationship for the late 6 months. She says every other thing in the house is a counterfeit. Vee says she is most likely going to get involved in a conspiracy in the house.





Prince who is the son of king says he is a very hardworking person. However, he says he is an introvert and extrovert. He says he is bringing dance moves to the Friday night party. He believes he is in the show to win the money. He also wants viewers to expect the unexpected





Lilo 23 years old dietician says she is a goal-getter and goal-driven. Even though she doesn't like people being in her business, she likes to be in charge. She hates people who don't know how to mind their business (Looks like we already have trouble in the house)





TrikyeTee loves food and is not a fan of proud people. He says he doesn't fit in with society. He already knows he will be getting into trouble because of his outspokenness. The 35-year old says he also wants everyone to watch out for his dance moves.





Lucy Even though she likes her space, she says she lights up the room whenever she enters a place. Lucy says she will be bringing all the vibes and fun in the house.





Kiddwaya 27-years old says he is funny and loves to party. He says he is bringing all the ingredients to marinate the show. He however hates spiders. He believes his confidence is mistaken for arrogance.









Dorothy says she doesn't vibe with proud people. The 24-year old says she will be causing wahala in the house. She however says she is mainly interested in the money but will also be shooting her shot in the house.





Praise 28-year old dance instructor says he is an easy-going person. He says he loves food and will bring life to the house.





Wathoni A single mum, Wathoni speaks Swahili, loves music, and will be bringing fun to the house. The fashion entrepreneur says she is open to finding a relationship in the house.

Tochi likes real people and is a very fun person. He says he is bringing a lot of drama, entertainment, and reality to the house. He promises to be himself in the house.





Ka3na 27-year old Rivers state indigene say she is the boss lady. She loves money and hates poverty. She is bringing a lot of surprises to the house.





Eric: Edo state born fitness instructor says he is going to have fun. He viewers should expect a lot of nudity from him. Eric says he lost his virginity at the age of 20.





Erica says she is coming with good vibes. The actress says she is going to bring out a lot of drama in the house. She dislikes attention seekers, people who don't take care of their hygiene and stress.





Bright O brags different as he says he has been to almost all the states in Nigeria. He speaks Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and Edo languages fluently. He says he is bringing the total package to the show.





Kaisha says she is a hard-working woman. She loves to sing, dance, and have fun. The Sokoto state born beauty says there will be no dull moments with her.





Neo says he is fashionable and stylish. He says he is bringing vibes, cruise, and entertainment to the house. Neo hopes to find love in the house.





Tolanibaj: She's all about positivity. She is solely in the show to win the money. She is a Naira Marley fan that makes her a Marlian.





Laycon is an artist who loves to have fun. He says he is bringing fun and craziness to Biggie's house. He believes his fans and the viewers will enjoy his stay in the house.





Nengi loves travelling and good food. She wants people to see past her beauty.

















