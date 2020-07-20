MultiChoice Nigeria, the organiser of Big Brother Naija unveils the housemates of season 5 on Sunday, 19th of July, 2020.
Dorothy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.
Amongst the housemates, Dorothy was one of the trending housemates due to her ‘gigantic structure.’ No doubt, series of viewers are already crushing on her.
Few hours inside Biggie’s house, she told the housemates during the late night game that “her spec is looking at her.”
Watch her video below;
Dorothy with her gigantic ghen ghen hints at crushing on one of the housemates. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/sSf9NXVgAL— #BBNaija (@JustNewsline) July 19, 2020
