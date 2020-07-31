 BBNaija: Neo & Vee break up after few days | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Season 5 housemates of the #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown show Vee and Neo who recently got into a relationship in the house have ended things between them.

The lovebirds had a misunderstanding and 26 year old Neo who is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native said it was okay they walked away.

Vee, 23, is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria although she was born and raised in London, she moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.


Vee and Neo have since made up in a now viral video and fans have shared their opinion. Check on it here.





