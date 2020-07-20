The choice of a northerner, Aisha Umaru, aka Kaisha as one of the BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemates has stirred reactions on social media.





Kaisha, while entering the house, told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she is a goal getter, dramatic but very emotional.





She also promised to bring drama back to back and would be herself 100%.





Kaisha is an entrepreneur from Sokoto State.





Some Nigerians are of the opinion that it is wrong for a true northerner who is devoted and modest to be among BBNaija housemates, while others commended the organisers for selecting Kaisha.





Here are some comments gathered from Twitter;





@Am_Salem “No sensible man from Arewa would ever allow his daughter to join #BBNaija. I wonder which part of the NORTH this “Aisha/Kaisha” comes from exactly. If she’s a Northerner, then definitely she’s not Hausa/Fulani, because shyness and modesty are part of our culture too.





NEWS: BBNaija 2020: Reminisce, Nigerian musicians reveal favourite ‘Lockdown’ housemate

“Whether Arewa Twitter support or drag “Aisha/Kaisha” off BBNaija , tribalism will kick her out of the race. Where she came from (North) is the problem.”





@WaseJamilu “Nobody will support Kaisha from Northern part of Nigeria.”





@GaiusHappie “I’m happy to see a Northern lady, I’m motivated.”





@Sallystorm12 “It’s like we having a good representative from the North. Just watching her”





@GaiusHappie “I’m happy to see a Northern lady, I’m motivated.”





@FarhanFarouk “She behaves like her dad is watching what she’s doing in Tv.”





@Yerima_Mercy “She really has a lot to face after leaving the house.Religious wahala.”





@meezyyyy “Don’t forget, the world has turned the other way round, many northerners don’t practice the culture anymore, but I think any well respected culture won’t condole this kind of act of BBN and nevertheless it’s a free but that doesn’t mean you won’t know right and wrong.”





NEWS: BBNaija 2020: Meet 20 'Lockdown’ housemates

@pebble_denz “I hope Arewa Twitter will let Kaisha survive this #BBNaija game in peace.”





@SageerA “I’m loving Kaisha, already reping us from the north side, Sokoto.(AREWA)





@SaniMaryama “It’s a show for all Nigerians though, Arewa should also be represented; Sokoto, Kano, Katsina. And why not Kaisha. Go girl.”





@KopNaija “Wow! A Sokoto girl in BBN house?

I will be watching her closely.”





