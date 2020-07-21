Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon has revealed how he lost the chance at securing a student scholarship to study at a university in the United Kingdom, UK.





Laycon who is a budding musician and first-class graduate of UNILAG said he got shortlisted for the scholarship but failed at the final stage after he could not provide his transcript.





He disclosed that he could not get the transcript because the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) was on strike in the University of Lagos, UNILAG.





Laycon said this during the ‘Get to know Me’ session with fellow housemates on Tuesday afternoon.





“I got a scholarship to study in Newcastle, UK but fell short of requirements at the stage of a personal interview because my documents were not complete.





“NASU was on strike so I couldn’t get his transcript. That was how I lost the opportunity.”





Twenty housemates will entertain fans for a duration of ten weeks and battle for the grand prize of N85m.





