Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Tolanibaj and Kaisha on Monday engaged in a heated argument.

The drama started when Tolanibaj accused Kaisha of pushing her inside the room.

But Kaisha denied the allegation and apologized.

The apology, however, did not go down well with Tolanibaj who rained insults at her.


Tolanibaj said, Is that how to apologize? You’re a weird bitch with mental issues. I’ll be the one to check you this week.”

Kaisha who didn’t respond verbally, blew kisses to Tolanibaj.

