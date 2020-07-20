Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has given reasons she is not a graduate.





The 23-year-old, who was born and raised in London, revealed this during a conversation with housemates.





Vee said she chose not to attend University because she loves music.





She further stated that university tuition is expensive in London, adding that she did not want to dislike her course if she studied any.





Vee said, “I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.





“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the first born.





“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”





