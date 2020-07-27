Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi has revealed that she can never be in a relationship with Ozo or any other housemate in the show.





Nengi said this on Sunday while having a conversation with Wathoni, the deputy head of house.





“In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.





“I told Ozo that I have someone I’m dating, he changed my life outside the house, so why would I come here and disrespect him, I’m not going to do that,” she said.





Recall Nengi emerged as the first head of house which gave her the privilege to pick a deputy to share the special room with .





The housemates, especially Wathoni, were surprised at her choice of deputy as they expected her to pick a male housemate to share the room with.





Meanwhile, Ozo during the eviction show on Sunday told Ebujka Obi-Uchendu that he is attracted to Nengi and sees Dorathy as a friend.





