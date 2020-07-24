Big Brother Naija, BBNaija female housemate, Dorathy has said her life would have been ruined if she attended the University of Lagos (Unilag).
Dorathy said this while telling housemates the story of how she was denied admission at two Nigerian universities.
“I wanted to go to the University of Benin and Unilag but was not admitted by any of the schools.
“I had to attend Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU. My life would have been ruined if I gained admission and attended Unilag,” she said.
Recall, Dorathy on Thursday night revealed that her celebrity crush is former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.
Dorathy is one of the most preferred housemates by viewers in this year’s BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show alongside Laycon and Nengi.
