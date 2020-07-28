Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has officially made his intention known to his fellow housemates as regards the lady he will like to date in the house.





It all started during a “Spin the bottle” ( truth or dare) game, which occurred on Monday night.





Tricky Tee had dared Kiddwaya to pick and kiss the “one girl he likes and would love to date in the house.”





Just as everyone expected, he walked up to his love interest, Erica and they both shared a deep and passionate kiss for 30 seconds in front of other housemates.













According to her, ”In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.”





She also said that she told Ozo that she was dating someone already, adding that he changed her life outside the house and she wouldn’t want to disrespect him.





