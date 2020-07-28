Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has officially made his intention known to his fellow housemates as regards the lady he will like to date in the house.
It all started during a “Spin the bottle” ( truth or dare) game, which occurred on Monday night.
Tricky Tee had dared Kiddwaya to pick and kiss the “one girl he likes and would love to date in the house.”
Just as everyone expected, he walked up to his love interest, Erica and they both shared a deep and passionate kiss for 30 seconds in front of other housemates.
Also, when Ozo was dared to pick a girl and give her a lap dance he walked up to pick his ‘love interest’ Nnegi and gave her an erotic lap dance for 30 seconds in front of their fellow housemates.
View this post on Instagram
This is actually a very boring lap dance 🙄🙄 . Lets assume its the chair that didnt allow him spread the legs well.🤷🏽♀️ . You are now squeezing face when prince gave her premium D O G G Y 🙄 . Bro, pack one side abeg! . #BBNaija #BBNaija2020 #BBNaijaLockdown #Nengi #Ozo #Dorathy #DorathyBBNaija #Wathoni #KiddWaya #NeoBBNaija #EricaBBNaija #EricBBNaija #LiloBBNaija #TonaniBaj #VeeBBNaija #Ka3na #Kaisha #LucyBBNaija #BrightO #PrinceBBNaija #Tochi #Tacha #SymplyTacha #MercyEke #MercyLambo
Recall that Nengi had earlier revealed that she can never be in a relationship with Ozo or any other housemate in the show.
According to her, ”In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.”
She also said that she told Ozo that she was dating someone already, adding that he changed her life outside the house and she wouldn’t want to disrespect him.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.