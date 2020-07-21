



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate Kaisha has revealed she m*sturbates a lot.





Kaisha who is from Sokoto state revealed this during the ‘Get to know me’ session with housemates.





Recall that Kaisha stirred reactions from BBNaija fans and some northerners during the launch on Sunday.





When asked of her guilty pleasures, Kaisha said: “I m%sturbate a lot and get guilty about it after the act.





“The most adventurous thing I did was having s3x in an open place.





“I have been a fool for love and that can never happen again.”





She added that she would love to be married in five years but not into any relationship at the moment.





