



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Neo has revealed he lived in prison with his mum.





The Delta State-born who is from a family of several lawyers said his Mum was a prison warden.





Speaking to housemates during their ‘get to know session, Neo said his Mum’s strength shaped him in many ways because she was a single parent and gave birth to him in a car.





He said, I love my mum so much, her strength makes me respect women a lot.









“My father is a SAN but was separated from his mum when I was born.





“I was born in a car. My mum was a prison warden & I had to sleep in the prison while growing up.





“I have been unlucky with love but I am not a Mumu for love.”





