Friday, July 03, 2020 0
Bayern Munich have signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday.

“The 24-year-old has put his name to a five-year contract until 30 June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week,” Bayern Munich said in a statement.

The multiple Bundesliga winners did not give a transfer price.


