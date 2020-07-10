Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League should both sides make it through, Friday’s draw for the final eight confirmed.
Both teams still need to complete their last-16 ties, with Bayern 3-0 up against Chelsea after the first leg and Barcelona having drawn 1-1 with Napoli.
Other quarter-finals will see Real Madrid or Manchester City play Juventus or Lyon, while RB Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid and Atalanta were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain. All ties from the quarter-finals onwards will be played in Lisbon.
