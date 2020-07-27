Haro Gandu (pictured), a lawyer with the Kaduna state ministry of justice, has been killed while his wife and son were abducted.





The incident occurred on Sunday night when his residence at Tollgate area, along Abuja Road, Kaduna, was invaded.





Timothy Gandu, a former commissioner of economic planning, who is the deceased’s brother confirmed the incident.





He said the attackers gained access to the house by breaking the window.

Gandu said the bandits shot his brother on the shoulder as he was attempting to escape.





“It is the same narrative of criminality everywhere. Bandits invading communities and breaking into homes, killing and abducting people,” he said.





“They came to the house in the on Sunday night, pulled down the window and gain access. “They first shot him on the shoulder, he wanted to escaped, they followed him and shot him on the back and he died. They abducted his wife and son.”





Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not reached as his mobile phone was unavailable at the time this report was filed.





Kaduna is one of the states with a high rate of insecurity.





Last week, about 60 people were said to have been killed in various attacks on communities in Kaura, Kajuru, Kauru, Zangon Kataf and Jama’a local government areas in the southern part of the state.









