



Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to Federal Government’s decision to reopen schools for exit classes on August 4.





NigerianEye had reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced the decision in a statement signed by its Director Press and Public Relation, Ben Ben Goong.





It said students will have two weeks to prepare for West African Examination, WAEC which will commence on 17th August.





Reacting, Atiku on Twitter said the decision to reopen school was commendable.





He also wished success to student writing WAEC examinations





He tweeted, “The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable. Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students. I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown. I wish them the very best.





“I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams.”





