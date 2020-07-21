Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the passing of Alhaji Isa Funtua.





Funtua, who is a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, is believed to have died of cardiac arrest.





Late Isa Funtua, the founding Managing Director of Kaduna based Democrat Newspaper, died on Monday night.





Reacting, Atiku on his Twitter page prayed that God forgives his sin.





He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi Rajiun! On behalf of my family, I convey my deepest condolences to the Funtua family over the loss of its patriarch, Ismaila lsa Funtua.





“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.





“I pray for the needed comfort and strength for his family, friends and associates to bear the loss. Ameen.”





