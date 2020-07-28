



A court of appeal in Lagos has dismissed an appeal filed by Adegboyega Adenekan, a school supervisor, jailed for 60 years for defiling a two-year-old girl.





Adenekan was arraigned on January 29, 2018, on a one-count charge of defiling a two-year-old pupil of Chrisland School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos state.





Sybil Nwaka, judge of an Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court had convicted him on October 24, 2019, and sentenced the 47-year-old man to 60 years in prison.





Nwaka had described Adenekan, as “wicked, conscienceless and an animal who is not worthy of walking on the streets of Lagos”.





Not satisfied with the judgment, Adenekan approached the court of appeal seeking to upturn his conviction.





However, in the judgment delivered on Monday, the appellate court dismissed the appeal, affirming the verdict of the trial court.





In a tweet, the Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) said: “The court of appeal dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Judgement of the lower court (sexual offences court – Nwaka J.) in the case of Adegboyega Adenekan (Chrisland School Supervisor) today 27th day of July 2020.”

https://t.co/CckcLYEOSx FLASH- The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Judgement of the lower Court (Sexual Offences Court - Nwaka J.) in the case of Adegboyega Adenekan (Chrisland School Supervisor) today 27th day of July, 2020. #JusticeforSurvivours July 27, 2020





