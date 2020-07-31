



The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has dismissed the purported 2023 presidential ticket of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, as mere rumour.





Buni stated this while speaking with BBC Hausa on Thursday.





When the Yobe state Governor was asked whether Dogara joined the party, so that Tinubu/Dogara would contest to have Muslim/Christian ticket, he replied: “These are mere rumour and rumor strive in democracy. That’s not even our concern for now.





“It is not even proper to start talking about 2023 when we have a seating President.





“People were surprised when Dogara joined us (APC). That’s how we will continue to spring surprises. In democracy, people talk but 2023 is not even our priority now. We are working towards uniting the party.”





Dogara returned to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Friday.





