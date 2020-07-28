





Speaking in an interview, he said: ”On ladies who falsely accuse men of rape, since you said falsely, it means it has been investigated and found to be false. It means she has committed an offence. First things first, we are have to let the law take its cause.Because she just broke the law, you don’t just falsely accuse people and think it’s fun. You need to know what the person will go through psychologically. It is against the law, if such a person is found guilty, she should face the full wrath of the law. It’s not just about women, it’s for everybody, both men and woman.Rape is not something you joke with. It’s not something you use to get revenge on a guy or girl who dumped you or hurt you at some time in the past. You now think because it’s trending right now, you jump on it and accuse somebody falsely”.Explaining how he was able to cope during the total lockdown, the ‘Baraje’ crooner said: ”With the whole pandemic and social distancing directive, I have been good. I managed to make it back to Nigeria on the 22nd of March. That was a day before the airport lockdown. I am used to self-isolation because I hardly go out that much unless I have to.If it’s a meeting I really don’t have to be at, my manager or somebody in the management will go for it. I am always at home, if I don’t have anywhere serious to go to. I always make sure I have everything I need in the house, especially in my room. I can count how many minute I spend in my living room. I am in my bed room most of time except, If I have a guest, I can go out. I am used to staying at home, I won’t call myself an introvert. I am not really affected by the stay at home order”.