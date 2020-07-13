





They threatened that they would not enlist in the security outfit if the process was not simplified.The Chairman of the association, Oba Nureni Ajijola-Anabi, said on Sunday that the group had warned that the recruitment into the Amotekun Corps should not be based on paper qualification.He said, “We told them to focus more on the local people, who know the terrain, including the forests, but they told us to go and register online.“What does online registration have to do with providing security for the people? If they insist on this, we will back out of the exercise.”The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), could not be reached for a reaction as of the time of filing this report.The Director-General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, Mr Seye Oyeleye, said only the head of the Amotekun Corps in the state was qualified to comment on the issue.