





Born on October 2, 1931, Cerullo impacted many with his inspirational words and Christian teachings that spanned decades.As an author, he published more than 80 books.The preacher, who started evangelising at the age of 16, would be remembered by many as a torchbearer.Commenting on his passage, the Founder and Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, wrote, “My father – Dr. Morris Cerullo! Like a good soldier of Christ, you fought a good fight, finished your course and kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7).“Our consolation is that you lived an impactful life, raising men across the globe for Jesus. Adieu Papa Cerullo! We will miss you dearly.”Born in New Jersey to a Russo-Jewish/Italian family, Cerullo attended and graduated from divinity school in New York state in 1953, and began ministering with the help of his then soon-to-be bride Theresa.He was later ordained as a minister in the Assemblies of God.Cerullo ministered in several countries of the world including Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, The Philippines, Korea, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia, Netherlands and many others.