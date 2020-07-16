Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State, has told Femi Falana (SAN) activist lawyer, to clear his name of the allegations that he (Falana) received N28 million from Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Fayose feels Falana should go to court instead of merely threatening to do so.





Recall that the human rights lawyer had refuted reports alleging that he received the sum of N28 million from Magu.





This was after a report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, from the Presidential Investigation Committee on the EFCC Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015, to May 2020, which claimed that N28 million payment was traced to one Falana.





Angered by the mere threats, Fayose said the senior lawyer should go to court and clear his name if he has nothing to hide.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Fayose said, “If there is nothing to hide, why is Femi Falana threatening instead of simply going to court?





“Isn’t this alleged link to Magu another opportunity for him to go to court and clear his name?





“Methinks his likes should stop carrying on as if they are saints and untouchables.”





