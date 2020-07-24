





Her mother took to her Instagram live chat on Thursday to thank her fans for their support during her arrest.She also shared a photo of her daughter on her page thanking God for everything he has done for them.She said, “To God be the glory. God, thank you for everything, you know the end from beginning and all glory, adoration and honor be to your holy name.”Recall that Adeherself was arrested in July following intelligence received by the EFCC on her link with the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.She had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, for being in possession of fraudulent documents.However, in a ruling on July 15, Justice Sherifat Solebo granted her N500,000 bail and also ordered that she must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.