Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to the allegations of corruption against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akapbio, by former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.





Nunieh had accused Akpabio of removing her from office because she refused to do his alleged fraudulent bidding.





Reacting, Akpabio claimed that the former NDDC boss had a character problem.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode described the allegations by both parties as scandalous and a mockery of the Niger Delta.

Making reference to Akpabio’s claim, Fani-Kayode claimed Nunieh is an uptight and exceptional lady who is righteous and principled.





His tweet read: “I have known Joy Nunieh for many years. She is a tough cookie and exceptionally intelligent. She is not crazy, wayward or flippant. She is a beautiful, righteous and principled lady who is a brilliant lawyer & who has always had the courage of her convictions. She is also a fighter





“I appeal to both her and my old friend and brother Godswill Akpabio, whom I have always liked and whom I have immense respect for despite our political differences, to sheath their swords.





“The only people that benefit from this public spat are those that hate and seek to mock the people of the Niger Delta and those that have nothing but contempt and disdain for the Nigerian people generally. “





According to Fani Kayode, both parties need to sheath their swords as the issue in question is causing more damage to the image of Nigeria in the international community at a time when Hushpuppi and EFCC suspended boss, Ibrahim Magu’s case are still ongoing.





“The matter has already hit the international airwaves and it is scandalous. When you marry it with the Hushpuppy mess and the Magu meltdown it puts our country and people in a very precarious situation in the international community. “





Fani-Kayode further called on security agencies or the Presidency to step in and stop the embarrassment by both parties.





“Whatever the issues are between the Minister & the former NDDC MD, let them be ironed out behind closed doors quietly and let whoever may have done any wrong be sanctioned by the President and if necessary the security agencies.





“That is how these things are done at such high levels. It must not degenerate into a no holds barred market place ‘bolekaja’ slugfest where anything goes. And whatever the case, people’s private lives, how many husbands they have had, the challenges they may have had in marriage and issues of sexual molestation in the office should not be part of this.





“To take it to that shameful level is simply sordid and well beneath both parties whom I know very well. There ought to be some limitations, decency and decorum in this, the former minister added.





