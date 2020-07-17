



Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has commenced a legal process against Joy Nunieh, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





Akpabio ordered his lawyer to seek court redress against Nunieh over allegations she made against him.





The Minister’s directive was contained in a statement signed and sent by his Special Assistant on Media, Anietie Ekong.





He described Nunieh’s claims against him as “cornucopia of false, malicious and libelous.”





The statement said: “Akpabio has instructed his lawyers to seek necessary redress in a Court of competent jurisdiction on his behalf over the defamatory statements made by the former acting managing director of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ms. Joy Nunieh.





“The Honourable Minister’s initial attitude was to allow his lawyers and the judicial system vindicate him of the false allegations against him, but he is compelled to react to some of the wayward allegations levelled against his person by Ms. Nunieh, especially the one bothering on sexual harassment.”





Nunieh had accused the former Akwa Ibom State governor of sexual harassment, fraud, among others.





He, however, denied all the allegations against him.





Just yesterday, police officers had invaded Nunieh’s residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





Nunieh was, however, rescued by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike who relocated her to the state’s Government House.





