Monday, July 20, 2020 0
The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

In the results so far, Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, defeating seven other aspirants.


The chairman of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress Primary Election Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello, is about to announce the official results.


