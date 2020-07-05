





Akeredolu has been in self-isolation after being confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 a few days ago.However, the governor, through the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, on Friday, said the governor would not hand over to Ajayi, who had left the All Progressives Congress.But reacting through his media aide, Mr Allen Sowore, on Saturday, Ajayi stated that he had been praying for the quick recovery of the governor but the constitution had to be followed.Quoting Section 190(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Sowore said the constitution was apposite in “these circumstances,” stressing that the constitution must be obeyed after 21 days.Sowore said, “Refusal and failure of Mr Governor to hand over the running of government to his deputy while in self-isolation and temporarily incapacitated would underscore his absolute disregard for the rule of law, spite on the people and a direct assault on the provisions of the constitution, which he swore to uphold.“Not only that, his deliberate obstacles to ensure that government continues to run while he’s in self-isolation as a result of the fact that he has tested positive for COVID-19 puts lip service to his hypocritical war against the ravaging pandemic.“Our candid advice is that the energy dissipated to pull down the office and person of the Deputy Governor should be channelled towards resolving the lingering crisis in the health sector, particularly the current strike embarked on by medical practitioners in the state in the middle of this pandemic.”Meanwhile, Akeredolu has refuted a media report allegedly linking him with branded bottles of whiskey as part of his campaign for his re-election for the second term.The picture of a bottle of whiskey carrying the Ondo State logo and labelled ‘Aketi Whiskey’ had been trending on social media.The governor, however, said he knew nothing about the whiskey, alleging that it was a plot by his political detractors to blackmail him.