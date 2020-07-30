The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has confirmed that no injury or fatality was recorded by passengers during the collision of planes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.





General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.





The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 5.30 pm.





The spokesman said the incident involved an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks, TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline





“The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft. All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality.”





AIB appealed to Nigerians not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued.





Alabi Joseph, PPRO Airport Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that there was no injury or casualty.





He disclosed that the two aircraft have been properly checked.





The officer said the Middle East Airline, which came to evacuate some Indian nationals, was about taking off and one side of the wing mistakenly brushed the stationed Turkish Aircraft.





“I also want to state categorically that, airlines coming to and fro MMIA in Lagos were not on commercial basis. They have been conducting evacuation since ban on commercial flights was ordered,” he stressed.





