Members of the Lagos state house of assembly have been directed to get tested for COVID-19.





Temitope Adewale, lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye constituency I, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.





The development comes after the death of Tunde Braimoh, lawmaker representing Kosofe constituency II, on July 10.





Braimoh was the chairman, house committee on information, security and strategy.





Adewale added that he had submitted himself for the COVID-19 test and the result was negative.





“In the last 3 weeks we have lost great men to the cold hands of COVID-19 and the need for us to fight this pandemic goes beyond keeping safe but to also know our status,” he said.





“As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Sunday, 12th of July, 2020, I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test came out NEGATIVE.





“To this end, it is our [collective] responsibility to be more careful and observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent the transmission of this deadly virus.





“Wash your hands for 30 seconds regularly, avoid social gatherings, maintain social distancing and at all times wear a face mask. The use of hand sanitisers should become a habit and avoid touching your face and nose.”





He commended the people of his constituency for their support, but added that he wouldn’t be receiving visitors for now.









