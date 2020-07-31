



Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has bought her parents a new home, months after her mother was harassed by their landlord.





The Yoruba indigenous actor who is also the wife of movie director Okiki Afolayan took to social media to share photos of the home.





In a statement, she wrote:

CONGRATS TO MY MUM AND MY DAD ON THIS 🙏💃









ALHAMDULLILAHI 🙏





HOUSEWARMING×ILEYA





