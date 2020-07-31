 Actress Bimbo Afolayan buys parents new home as sallah gift (PHOTOS) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Friday, July 31, 2020 0
Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has bought her parents a new home, months after her mother was harassed by their landlord.

The Yoruba indigenous actor who is also the wife of movie director Okiki Afolayan took to social media to share photos of the home.

In a statement, she wrote:


CONGRATS TO MY MUM AND MY DAD ON THIS🙏💃


ALHAMDULLILAHI🙏

HOUSEWARMING×ILEYA









