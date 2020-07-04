



Lagos State Government has disbursed N19.2million to 300 victims of Abule-Egba pipeline explosion.





The money was paid out on Friday at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Igando.





The agency disclosed that some of the victims have been living at the camp.





The January 19 disaster claimed no fewer than five lives.





LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was concerned about the welfare of victims.





“We were able to keep them in our camp since January 22. We ensured a clean environment, and a hospital was provided with adequate drugs and equipment to treat the IDPs.”





Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the victims acquired skills in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation.





Equipment such as clippers, basic fishing tools, soap making materials, among others were donated to them.





“We are giving 69 households N225,000 each,; we are also giving 25 individuals N150,000 each”, the DG announced.





Oke-Osanyintolu warned miscreants to stop vandalizing petroleum pipelines.





He advised residents to always inform the government and security agencies of suspicious activities in their area.





