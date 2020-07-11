



Dr. Ayuba Musa, the landlord of the property housing the company, GLAM’D Africa, owned by Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s has dismissed Mr. Jackson Ude’s claims concerning the ownership of the house.





Recall that a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude had tweeted that Kiki owns the property.





Ude had wondered where Kiki Osinbajo raised N800 million to invest in the property where she operates her business in Abuja.





Reacting, Kiki in a post via her Instagram account on Friday refuted the allegation, adding that she was only a tenant in the said property.





She also named her landlord as Mr. Musa Adams, urging critics to verify her claim at Abuja Geographic Information System, AGIS.





However, Musa in a disclaimer made available on Saturday in Abuja, said the property was never, at any point in time, sold to the Vice President’s daughter or to anyone.





According to him, he remains the rightful owner of the property and that all documents on the house were still carrying his name.





He equally challenged anyone in doubt to check with the FCT authorities.





“In reaction to the recent reports on social media with regards to the property mentioned above, I write to declare that I, Dr. Ayuba Z Musa, am the rightful owner of the said property located at No. 40 Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.





“I have all my documents that are duly registered with the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).





“I have never at any point or time sold or have agreed to sell my property to GLAM’D Africa, Miss Osinbajo, or to any other person; this is completely false,” he said.





He further explained that Osibanjo’s daughter has been his tenant since April 12, 2017, adding that the tenancy was recently renewed on the 3rd of May, 2020 for an additional period of one year.





