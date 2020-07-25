



Rotimi Ameachi, minister of transportation, says the Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume operations on July 29.





Ameachi disclosed this during a test run on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Saturday.





Rail services were suspended three months ago in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.





Amaechi said there would be hourly train rides for commuters upon resumption as 10 new coaches have been added to the route.

He also said that passengers in economy class will now pay N3,000 for trips between Abuja and Kaduna, while those in executive class will pay N6,000.





Ameachi, however, said the federal government’s approval of the new fares is not aimed at making profits but to keep rail services active.





On the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, he said construction was still on course but was slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Ameachi added that contractors on the Lagos Ibadan rail project are now expected to focus on completing the mini train stations on the standard gauge rail line.





The minister also explained that social distancing will be practised with end to end sitting arrangement.





Earlier in July, Amaechi had said rail services would not resume yet because there was a possibility that at least 2,000 people could be infected with the novel coronavirus.





