





The PGF is the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.The governors also condoled with Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over the death of his father who passed on on Saturday at the age of 93.In a statement titled ‘Condolence Message on the Death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR)’ and signed by the Chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, the governors expressed gratitude to God that the deceased lived a blessed life.The message read in part, “We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with a heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.“His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation. We, the Progressive Governors Forum, commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and thenation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”