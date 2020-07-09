Nine lawmakers of the Ondo state house of assembly have pulled out of the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.
The lawmakers in a letter signed by nine of them and presented to the speaker of the assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said they were not in support of the impeachment move against Ajayi.
The lawmakers are Iroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Maito, Raaheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinribido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Semilore, Festus Akingbaso, Williams Adekunle and Success Torhukerhijo.
But an impeachment notice has been served on the deputy governor.
In the letter seen, 14 of the lawmakers supported the impeachment of Ajayi.
Ajayi had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but insisted on remaining in office.
There are 26 lawmakers in the assembly, and at least 18 members are needed to form a quorum.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.