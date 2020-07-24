







Beneficiaries of the Federal Government Special Public Works, SPW, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will earn N20,000 monthly.





The SPW is a presidential initiative packaged to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.





The initiative is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.





A 20-member Selection Committee for the SPW programme in FCT was officially inaugurated on Friday at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Skill Centre Bwari, Abuja.





The inauguration was presided over by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Galadima Abdullahi, alongside the Vice Chairman, Michael Ogbodo and the Secretary, Mrs. Noami Nyada.





The trio of Abdullahi, Ogbodo and Nyada had earlier been inaugurated by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, as the executive members of the committee about three weeks ago.





In her welcome address, Mrs. Nyada who is also the FCT NDE Coordinator, said: “The Special Public Works programme is designed to employ One Thousand (1000) persons from each of the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. The initiative is expected to commence in October 2020 and will last for three months.





“Each beneficiary will be paid twenty thousand naira monthly to carry out public works that are peculiar to their Local Government Areas.





“This committee is going to be saddled with the responsibility of identifying the public works to be executed in each of the Local Government Areas in the Federal Capital Territory.





“This, of course, would be in addition to Projects already identified by several Federal Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals in different localities across FCT. It is heartwarming to note that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari has approved this special intervention programmes and fiscal stimulus measures to help cushion the negative impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Nigerians.”





Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Ogbodo said,“The six thousand persons that will be engaged in the programme in FCT are to earn N20, 000 each month for a period of three months from October to December 2020.





“In the three months for which the programme will last, the economy of FCT would have been boosted by N360 million.”









