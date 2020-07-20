Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has warned that the Federal Government’s Special Works Programme (SPW) is for all Nigerians.





He said the job scheme is not only for members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The senior lawyer who is in charge of the project said this in a series of tweets on his handle on Sunday.





He said he had never ordered that the forms for the SPW be given to APC members.





The Minister said the final list of those for the programme will be from the States’ Selection Committees.





He said, “I have NOT directed that forms for the SPW be distributed to APC Ward leaders to give to party members.





“Any such list will be discountenanced. THIS IS NOT AN APC PROGRAMME but a programme FOR ALL NIGERIANS. We shall ONLY accept final lists from the States’ Selection Committees.”





Keyamo further urged Nigerians to disregard messages telling them to visit offices of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to register for the job.





“This will breach COVID-19 guidelines and it will not ensure we strictly achieve 1000 per LGA,” he added.





“The selection will be done from LGA to LGA, not in States’ NDE offices.”





