



State governors, federal lawmakers and ministers will be given special slots in the 774,000 jobs to be provided by the Nigerian government.





This was disclosed on Wednesday, by the selection committee of the extended special public works programme, which will be responsible for the recruitment.





The chairman of the committee in Bauchi, Sanusi Aliyu Kunde, while inaugurating the state panel gave the breakdown.





“Governors will be given 40 persons each from all the councils in the states. Senators will have 30 persons each from only the local government areas in the senatorial district each represents.





“If a principal officer of the National Assembly comes from your state, then he/she gets 40 slots in all the local government areas within his district.





“Members of the House of Representatives should be allotted 25 slots from the local government areas within their districts. The principal officers of the House should be given 30 slots. Ministers should be allotted 30 slots from all the local government areas in the state,” Kunde said.





He noted that decision on the slots for the state lawmakers would be taken by the committee.





Kunde also said he was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on June 29, 2020 to pick from the 20 councils of Bauchi State.





“In total, we shall be recruiting 20,000 persons for this programme.





“We are required to include about 200 literate persons in every local government area who will be used to carry out nationwide survey during the period of engagement.”





According to Kunde, the recruits will work between October and December 2020, earning N60,000 per month.





