Seven police officers deployed to tackle banditry in Katsina state have lost their lives in a road crash.





The officers were part of an additional deployment made recently by the force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in the north-west state.





In a statement, Frank Mba, force public relations officer, said an 18-seater Toyota Hummer bus conveying them to Katsina was involved in an accident at Jaji town in Kaduna.





“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has condoled the families of the seven (7) Police officers attached to the Special Forces Unit of the Nigeria Police Force who died in a ghastly motor accident on 12th July, 2020 on their way to Katsina State. The unfortunate incident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying eighteen personnel of the Unit, occurred at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road,” he said in a statement.





“The deceased were part of an additional deployment made recently by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State. The IGP, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, notes that the incident is one of the unfortunate sacrifices, officers often encounter in the line of duty. He described the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”.





“A team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State where eleven (11) officers that survived the accident are receiving medical attention. Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a Morgue.





“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.”









