A magistrate court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, has sentenced one Godwin Adeoye to three years imprisonment on a two-count charge bordering on criminal intimidation and plan to bomb the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the national assembly.





Adeoye was arrested on May 13, 2020, at Ihima, Okehi local government area of Kogi state, following intelligence by the Department of State Services (DSS).





O.A. Yahaya, counsel to the DSS, said the accused had also threatened the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 while demanding palliatives for himself and his group.





At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Adeoye pleaded guilty to the offences.





In his plea of allocutus, the 35-year-old said he is a student and the only surviving son of his father, and begged for leniency, while promising never to repeat the offences.





A.S. Ibrahim, the presiding judge, convicted the accused under section 397 of the Kogi State penal code.





Considering that the convict is a first time offender, the judge sentenced him to three years imprisonment with an option of fine on the two counts.





The DSS counsel added that the judgement would be reviewed to know whether it would be appealed.









