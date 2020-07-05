





In the unreleased movie, Paris is said to portray Jesus as a lesbian.The petition, which is directed at entertainment companies, Warner Brothers and Lions Gate, was started by one Vivian N.It reads in part, “A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus’.“Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”The independent film is about a street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out — by masquerading as a nun, CNN reports.The petition had attracted over 296, 000 signatures as of 12.30am on July 5, 2020.