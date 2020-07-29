





But death took away the wife of the Lagos-based preacher and Trinity House founder, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, leaving her family, friends, and associates to mourn the late events planner who was buried on June 20 at a private residence.In her honour and in celebration of her 40th posthumous birthday, at least 29 gospel artistes are billed to perform online today from 8pm to 12am.Top artistes including Tope Alabi, TY Bello, Sammie Okposo, Tosin Alao, Mike Aremu, Ron Kenoly, Muyiwa Olanrewanju, Kunle Ayo, BJ Sax, Ibiayo Jeje, Alabi Oke, Psalmos, Efe Nathan, Yetunde Are, Seyi Ajayi, among others will be performing today and fans are to hook up via social media to join the event tagged Global Worship Concert.